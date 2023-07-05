Lidl supermarket chain's purchases from suppliers in Andalucía rocket The German company has increased its buying in the region by more than 30% in the last three years

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Lidl supermarket chain has increased its buying from suppliers in Andalucía, which highlights the German company's commitment to the region’s agri-food industry and kilometre zero products.

Currently, the firm spends more than 1.83 billion euros per year for the acquisition of items from the region that, added to the investment accumulated since 2020, exceeds 4.76 billion euros.

During this period, the company has increased the number of Andalusian suppliers with which it collaborates on a recurring basis by about 50%, reaching some 110 businesses today.

In the last three years, the brand has also doubled the number of Andalusian items it offers in its national and international lines, with now more than 950 items. More than a hundred typically Andalusian products are presented in the region’s stores under the slogan 'It’s Andalusian, it's good' ('es andaluz, es bueno'), with which consumers can identify the origin of the products. The more than 850 remaining regionally produced items are marketed in its stores in Spain and Europe, where fruits and vegetables, oils, dairy products and cheeses, stand out.