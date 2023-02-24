Latin Grammys 2023 to be held in Andalucía

Sections
Services
For the first time in its history, a Grammy Award ceremony is to be held outside the US.
The 2023 Latin Grammys are to be hosted in the Andalucía region in November. A deal is expected to be signed with the city of Seville before the summer.
The president of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, and the head of the Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud, shook on the deal on Wednesday this week.
Holding the event comes with a week-long festival of top Latin music and carries enormous prestige with a large television audience.
The Latin Grammys are the version of the main Grammy awards for songs in Spanish and Portuguese and have been running since 2000.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.