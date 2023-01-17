Junta confirms first case of Kraken coronavirus variant in Andalucía The regional government is convening its committee of Covid experts today, the first meeting in seven months, to analyse the evolution of the pandemic, mainly in nursing homes

Andalucía has registered the first case of the Kraken variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to the Junta’s Minister of Health, Catalina García, who has not provided further details about the affected patient or their location.

In an interview on Canal Sur Radio, García sent a message of "calm" despite this first case of the Kraken variant in the region because the information provided by the United States authorities confirm that "it is not it is more virulent”, although it is “more contagious”.

As a result of this first case, the head of the regional Health ministry has once again demanded from Spain’s Ministry of Health the sequencing of all passengers from China at airports, instead of limiting itself to "random tests".

Meanwhile, the Junta is convening its committee of Covid experts today, the first meeting in seven months to analyse the evolution of the pandemic, mainly in nursing homes, but García has announced that visits will not be restricted and only measures "of prevention" will be implemented.

Vaccination centres

The Minister of Health has recognised that the reach of the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine among the population over 60 years of age is far from that achieved in the first phase of the pandemic and has said that the number of centres where the fourth dose is administered will be expanded next week, including points where no prior appointment will be necessary.