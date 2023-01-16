Junta convenes ‘committee of experts’ following increase in Covid-19 infections in Andalucía The regional government will consider new coronavirus restrictions at the meeting on Tuesday

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has asked the public for "maximum precaution" in the face of the rebound in Covid-19 infections in the region, especially among workers in nursing homes, and has not ruled out the adoption of preventive measures, pointing out that he prefers to "look to the future".

The spread of new coronavirus infections has motivated the Junta to convene a meeting of the Regional Committee for High Impact on Public Health, better known as the 'committee of experts', for Tuesday of this week, precisely to address "preventive measures", especially in these care centres.

Moreno, who has expressed his concern about the millions of infections being reported in China and the possibility of new strains emerging that can overcome the protection of vaccines, has convened the committee again so that his experts “give us their opinion and shed light on how we can address some of the aspects that are beginning to worry us”, such as the increase in infections in nursing homes, particularly among workers.

“Prevention is better than cure, and it is better to go two small steps forward than take two steps back, and I prefer to err on the side of caution and that we go ahead with decisions, in case we have some type of problem that we hope and trust that it will not happen,” added Moreno.

Meanwhile, the regional president has announced the extension of the coverage of the pneumonia vaccine dispensed by public health officials to the population between 60 and 72 years of age, since this disease is one of the most frequent causes of hospital admissions and deaths among the older population.