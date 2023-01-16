Spain could end mandatory face mask requirement on public transport 'soon' Health minister Carolina Darias has again requested that the general population be vaccinated with the second booster dose against Covid-19 to continue protecting and "saving lives"

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has said that the decision to eliminate the mandatory use of face masks on public transport could be made “soon”, although she commented that it will be when the epidemiological situation and the experts "advise it."

"We hope that if the coronavirus situation continues like this we can make a decision soon but, as always, we will follow the advice of the experts," Darias said in an interview on Cadena Ser, when asked how long masks will continue to be required on public transport.

However, the minister recognised that the epidemiological situation in Spain is "very stable" and has highlighted the important role that vaccination against the coronavirus plays, and has played. For this reason, she has again requested that the general population be vaccinated with the second booster dose to continue protecting and "saving lives".

Finally, and regarding the rebound of coronavirus infections in China, Darias reported that - so far - only two positive cases have been detected on all the flights that have arrived in Spain from China and, once sequenced, it has been seen that they are known variants.

“We continue with a planned roadmap in which the Government has acted with foresight and coordination, both with the European Union communicating all the measures and with the regions in Spain, ” reiterated the Minister of Health.