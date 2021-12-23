Junta's head calls for the third Covid jabs to be speeded up and more vaccines for children At the emergency Conference of Presidents, Juanma Moreno asked for the cumulative incidence rate to cease being the main indicator to decide coronavirus restrictions and that hospital pressure should be taken into account more

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno demanded, during his speech at the Conference of Regional Presidents on Wednesday, that the administration of the third dose of the vaccine be accelerated in all age groups and that more doses of the paediatric vaccines, which are injected to children aged 5 to 11 years, reach the regions.

The emergency conference had been called by Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez to address the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Enough vaccines for four days

According to the head of the Junta, at the moment there are only enough paediatric coronavirus vaccines for "four days and it would be a shame to slow down the child vaccination process due to lack of doses."

During his speech to the virtual meeting Moreno asked for the cumulative incidence rate to cease being the main indicator to decide Covid-19 and that hospital pressure should be taken into account more.

The Junta’s head also demanded a Pandemic Law from the President of the Spanish Government, since it has been almost two years since the arrival of the pandemic “and the lack of a basic state regulation has a double detriment: when it comes to applying the measures, as they have to be validated by the courts, and the disparity of criteria of the courts in each region.”

Protect Primary Care

Moreno also insisted on a national Covid Fund for 2022 and asked for financial help to protect Primary Care, which is currently experiencing significant "stress", a concern shared by all regional presidents.

Speaking after the meeting the Junta’s head said he considered the emergency Conference of Presidents meeting "positive" although it arrived "late". He added out that the mandatory use of the face mask outdoors is a "good measure", especially for mass events, a measure that the Cabinet will approve this Thursday (23 December) and that had been demanded in recent days by several regions, including Andalucía.