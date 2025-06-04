Junta puts campaign to counter 'tourism phobia' in Andalucía's main holiday destinations out to tender

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 15:34 Compartir

Helping local residents to reconcile with tourism, encouraging dialogue and respect for this industry and reconnecting people with the sector as part of the identity of the region's main tourist destinations are the key objectives being pursued by the Junta de Andalucía. It is inviting tenders for its first social sustainability tourism campaign. This was explained by regional tourism minister Arturo Bernal, who framed this initiative "as part of an awareness-raising strategy around this industry that allows for the reconciliation of the quality of life of residents living in the region with the sustainable development of this essential activity for the region."

Bernal commented that the project was put out to tender this Tuesday and will be rolled out under the auspices of the Junta de Andalucía's public company for tourism and sport. "It will be aimed at promoting respect for, and dialogue on, tourism, integrating listening to residents with its value as part of Andalucía's identity," he said. The regional minister noted that this project joins other firm steps taken to "promote a sustainable, balanced tourism model that respects the demands of society, addressing the challenges that arise to strengthen both the destination and the social fabric."

Among these steps, he highlighted the start made on processing the draft bill for Andalucía's sustainable tourism law, which will address the management, planning and promotion of sustainable tourism across its three key aspects: environmental, economic and social. He also mentioned the recent launch of the observatory for local tourism sustainability in Andalucía, "a pioneering and benchmark tool in municipal management in the face of tourism challenges, whose indicators will allow destinations to make informed decisions, design effective policies and anticipate challenges."

In this regard, Bernal stressed that "it is therefore a question of balancing sustainable tourism with citizen demands, highlighting the positive contribution of this activity and harmonising them with the concerns of some in society in order to favour coexistence, strengthen the destination and ensure a positive impact that benefits the entire community."

Tender

The tender proposes an exhaustive analysis of the tourism landscape in Andalucía, including data gathering on sector growth, job creation and economic variables. It will also include a detailed assessment of public perceptions and socio-economic impacts. Bernal announced that this awareness campaign seeks to "highlight the strength of the tourism industry and the decisive role of Andalucía's people in making the region one of the most desirable destinations in the world. Furthermore, it is also intended to convey to visitors that Andalucía expects the best from them during their stay, since the best way to enjoy the region is to experience its culture in harmony with its residents."

To this end, Bernal gave assurances that emphasis will be placed on the fact that some of the best assets that differentiate the region from other competing destinations and which are reflected in the very idiosyncrasy of the Andalusian people, such as cultural pride and identity, authenticity, uniqueness and a sense of hospitality and tolerance, are aspects that have historically been positioned as the main attractions for visitors.

The challenge is to convey "in a transparent, reasoned and data-backed manner, the tangible benefits of tourism, such as job creation and local economic development while also addressing concerns from residents and citizens through a process of active listening that pulls both into a discourse on how to improve coexistence between tourism and citizens". He went on to say that "from a positive and empathetic approach, emphasis will be placed on the fact that responsibly managed tourism is an essential ally for the economic, social and cultural growth of Andalucía, contributing to the preservation of heritage, job creation and connecting people."