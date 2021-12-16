Junta to resubmit hospitality sector Covid passport requirement back to region's top court The regional Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, said the revised request will be presented ‘as soon as possible’, after the initial application was rejected by the TSJA on Wednesday

The Andalusian Government will once again request the region’s Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) for its endorsement to require the presentation of a Covid-19 certificate of vaccination or negative diagnostic test for access to the interior spaces of bar, restaurants and nightlife establishments.

This was announced by Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, after the TSJA rejected the initial request put forward by the regional government on Wednesday, 15 December.

The region’s highest court refused to endorse the Junta’s coronavirus control measure, because, despite considering that it met the requirements of "necessity and suitability”, it does not meet the requirement of "proportionality", as the order, as drafted, would have to apply to "any person" who accessed the interior, which would include staff and other workers.

"Great importance"

Aguirre has said that the request will be presented to the TSJA again “as soon as possible, because, without a doubt, the measures taken in the hospitality and nightlife sectors are of great importance in the fight against the pandemic.”

The regional Health Minister added it is essential to take measures to avoid the spread of infections in indoor spaces, which are in the most demand in cold weather and where many celebrations are taking place due to the proximity of the Christmas holidays.

Aguirre has, once again, asked the public for responsibility and great care because there is a constant increase in coronavirus cases and the region could potentially be entering a risk period at Christmas.