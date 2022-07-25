Moreno announces new regional government with more women than men and 13 ministries

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced the composition of his new majority government for the 12th legislature on Monday, 25 July.
The president's intention is for the new Executive to hold its first meeting this Tuesday, so that the Government can get underway before the parliamentary recess in August and approve the draft budget for 2023 between September and October.
In a speech Moreno announced the new government would have more women than men and that it will have 13 ministries. The ministries and ministers are as follows:
INTERIOR PRESIDENCY AND SOCIAL DIALOGUE
Antonio Sanz (Deputy Minister of the Presidency)
EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND VOCATIONAL TRAINING
Patricia del Pozo (former Regional Minister of Culture)
AGRICULTURE AND WATER AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Carmen Crespo
DEVELOPMENT, TERRITORIAL PLANNING AND HOUSING
Mari Fran Carazo
EMPLOYMENT, ENTERPRISE AND SELF-EMPLOYED WORKERS
Rocío Blanco
SUSTAINABILITY, ENVIRONMENT AND BLUE ECONOMY
Ramón Fernández Pacheco
JUSTICE, LOCAL ADMINISTRATION AND CIVIL SERVICE
José Antonio Nieto
ECONOMY AND FINANCE
Carolina España
INDUSTRY AND ENERGY
Jorge Paradela Gutiérrez
TOURISM, CULTURE AND SPORT
Arturo Bernal
HEALTH AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
Catalina García
SOCIAL INTEGRATION, YOUTH AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES
Loles López
EDUCATION AND INNOVATION
José Carlos Gómez