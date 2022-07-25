Moreno announces new regional government with more women than men and 13 ministries Carolina España, Rocío Blanco and Arturo Bernal from Malaga take over the Junta de Andalucía ministries of Economy and Finance, Employment, and Tourism respectively

The newly re-elected president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, announcing his new governernment. / EP

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced the composition of his new majority government for the 12th legislature on Monday, 25 July.

The president's intention is for the new Executive to hold its first meeting this Tuesday, so that the Government can get underway before the parliamentary recess in August and approve the draft budget for 2023 between September and October.

In a speech Moreno announced the new government would have more women than men and that it will have 13 ministries. The ministries and ministers are as follows:

INTERIOR PRESIDENCY AND SOCIAL DIALOGUE

Antonio Sanz (Deputy Minister of the Presidency)

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND VOCATIONAL TRAINING

Patricia del Pozo (former Regional Minister of Culture)

AGRICULTURE AND WATER AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Carmen Crespo

DEVELOPMENT, TERRITORIAL PLANNING AND HOUSING

Mari Fran Carazo

EMPLOYMENT, ENTERPRISE AND SELF-EMPLOYED WORKERS

Rocío Blanco

SUSTAINABILITY, ENVIRONMENT AND BLUE ECONOMY

Ramón Fernández Pacheco

JUSTICE, LOCAL ADMINISTRATION AND CIVIL SERVICE

José Antonio Nieto

ECONOMY AND FINANCE

Carolina España

INDUSTRY AND ENERGY

Jorge Paradela Gutiérrez

TOURISM, CULTURE AND SPORT

Arturo Bernal

HEALTH AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

Catalina García

SOCIAL INTEGRATION, YOUTH AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Loles López

EDUCATION AND INNOVATION

José Carlos Gómez