Junta recommends a maximum of 10-15 people and two family groups for Christmas dinners The Andalusian government has issued the recommendations in a new leaflet in light of the increase in coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant

The Junta de Andalucía is recommending a maximum of 10-15 people and two family 'bubble' groups at celebrations over the Christmas period.

The suggestion is one of the pandemic control measures contained in a leaflet of recommendations that the Andalusian government will make public this Monday, 20 December, due to the increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant during the sixth wave of the coronavirus.

In an interview with Canal Sur Televisión, the Junta’s minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, said, “Family meetings should have a maximum of two bubbles at a table of 10, and should not exceed 10-15 people.”

Three Kings

Aguirre also spoke about events such as the Three Kings parades and said they should take place in "wide roads", with measures to make sure that "children do not concentrate" in large groups and a requirement that they be held with "optimal conditions", before reiterating the need to use masks indoors and out, hand hygiene, social distancing, staying at home in the case of having symptoms, maximising ventilation indoors, with the ultimate aim of "having the least possible number of infections".

Dominant strain

"It hurts to ask for caution and responsibility", said the minister of Health, who added, "We have to be aware that this is a wave of different characteristics," and warned that "in 10-15 days we will know if Omicron is the dominant strain”.

"I do not know if it is good or bad," said Aguirre, who considered that Omicron may be "more contagious and not as virulent".