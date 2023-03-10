Junta publishes official clarification to public health service order 'to stop the fake news of privatisation'

The latest BOE includes additional text to the order published on 23 February as the regional government insisted it never advocated private health except for "temporary" periods

Héctor Barbotta Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Junta de Andalucía regional government wants to settle the controversy over the publication of the table of fees for health services. On Thursday the regional Ministry of Health published new details relating to the text of the order published on 23 February which clarifies that the administration will turn to private collaboration for its provision only in those situations in which it is necessary in "temporary" periods in which there is greater demand or in situations of health emergency. It also explicitly clarifies that the public nature of coverage is safeguarded, both in primary and hospital care.

The President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, said: "What we have done is to stop the fake news". His remark was made in reference to the fact that, following the order of 23 February, the left-wing opposition accused the Junta of having a hidden agenda for the privatisation of healthcare.

The Secretary General of the PSOE-A, Juan Espadas, reacted to the publication by demanding the withdrawal of the order, which he said continues to open the door to the privatisation of the public health sector. He claimed that the correction is insufficient as it maintains elements that put the provision of public services at risk.

Speaking in the Andalusian parliament on Thursday Moreno said PSOE-A were getting nervous due to the approaching election campaign.

"You know that nothing is going to be privatised, you want to spread fear, but that fear no longer exists," he said.