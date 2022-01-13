Andalucía to extend the 'Covid passport' until 31 January following court approval The document has been required to access the inside spaces of bars, restaurants and nightlife establishments, as well as for visits to hospitals and nursing homes, since 20 December

The Junta de Andalucía is to extend the requirement to show a Covid certificate of vaccination, recovery or a negative test, both for hospitality and nightlife establishments and for visitors to hospitals and nursing homes, to 31 January. The regional authority's request for the extension has been ratified this Thursday by the region’s top court, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA).

The coronavirus control measure came into effect for bars, restaurants and nightlife on Monday, 20 December and was due remain in force until 15 January, after it received the initial TSJA endorsement on 17 December last year.

According to the regional government’s Ministry of Health the requirement of the production of a ‘Covid passport’ for access to these establishments helps to stop the spread of infections and, consequently, can prevent outbreaks in them.

"People without immunity are more likely to be infected and to be transmitters with a higher viral load than people with immunity, which justifies preventing them from accessing places considered high risk of exposure," the Junta claimed in a press release.

The requirement is that people over 12 years of age may only access the interiors of establishments when they can prove any of the following circumstances: that they have received the complete schedule of a vaccine against Covid-19 for which a marketing authorisation was granted, in accordance with Regulation (EC) 726/2004; that they have a negative diagnostic test carried out in the last 72 hours, in the case of PCR, and 48 hours, in the case of antigen tests; or that they have recovered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past six months. For the latter, the person must have been diagnosed as a confirmed case of Covid-19 more than 11 days ago, by means of a PCR test; no other type of test is valid.

The Junta has also pointed out that in order to access these establishments, it is essential for users to show their identity document with their Covid documents.