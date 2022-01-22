Junta gives green light to Castell de Ferro castle repairs The town hall can now ask the private construction company that owns the medieval building, which is at risk of ruin, to carry out the emergency work

Saturday, 22 January 2022, 23:27

Andalucía's regional government, the Junta, has given the green light to Gualchos-Castell de Ferro town hall in Granada province to carry out emergency works to alleviate the risk of deterioration to its medieval castle.

The request was made to the Junta by the town hall in order to demand that the owners, a private construction company, start the repair work.

Mayor of Gualchos-Castell de Ferro, Toñi Antequera, said that the Junta’s support was “a big step to prevent the loss of this cultural asset”. She went on to explain that the town hall had “been trying for a long time to stop the deterioration of our castle, which is a listed building.”

If the owners decline to carry out the repairs within the 10-day timeframe given, the town hall itself has permission to carry out the emergency work at the owner's expense.

The work needed includes repairing the castle’s roof, which is extremely deteriorated, along with repairing cracks to walls and removing plants that are also causing structural damage. The castle will have a perimetre fence built around it to stop vandals accessing it.

Professor of Medieval History, Antonio Malpica Cuello, a resident of Gualchos, will carry out the archaeological monitoring work throughout the emergency intervention, along with his team. The work will be supervised by the architects García de los Reyes from Granada, whose studio has drawn up the initial emergency works report.

"We have already asked the company that owns the land to act in the short term, and if this is not done, the town hall will put the works out to tender in order to carry them out as soon as possible," said Antequera, who emphasised that the aim is to "avoid the further crumbling and deterioration of the castle, which is so important for area and for the whole of the Costa Tropical, as it has formed part of the area’s defence system since the Nasrid period."