The Junta enables 91 coronavirus PCR and antigen diagnostic test centres across Andalucía The aim of the measure is to reduce pressure on the health centres and Primary Care across the region

The Junta de Andalucía is to open 91 coronavirus diagnostic test centres across the region in an effort to streamline the demand for antigen or PCR tests and take some of the pressure off local health centres.

The tests for active Covid-19 infections will be performed on patients referred by professionals from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), either from the health centres, telephone consultations or when requested by contact tracers, according to the Junta’s Ministry of Health.

The Health department has detailed that, since the start of the pandemic, more than 7,714,121 tests, both antigen and PCR, have been carried out in the Primary Care system in Andalucía.

Spread across eight province

These new test centres will be distributed across the eight provinces of the region. In Malaga, there will be twelve located in the city as well as Fuengirola, Marbella and in the Axarquía.

In Almeria, there are nine points planned: at the Bola Azul, San Isidro, Campohermoso, Carboneras, Tabernas, Virgen del Mar, Roquetas de Mar and El Ejido.

In Cadiz province, there will be eleven: in Conil, Vejer, Chiclana, Puerto de Santa María, San Fernando, Cadiz city, Jerez, Olvera, Alcalá del Valle, and the hospitals of La Línea and Punta de Europa.

Cordoba will add another eleven points including the city, the airport health centre and Pozoblanco Hospital; Villanueva de Córdoba bullring; in the health centres of Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo and Hinojosa; Lucena; in the auditorium of the Puente Genil Hospital and at the Benameji, Fernán Núñez and Aguilar health centres.

In Granada province, the Doctor Oloriz test centre will be maintained.

While in Huelva, there will be 15 points: Riotinto, Ayamonte; Isla Cristina; Lepe; Cartaya; Punta Umbría; Aljaraque; Gibraleón Tharsis; Adoratrices; Torrejón; La Palma, Palos; Bonares and Almonte.

Jaén province will have 19 test centres: Bulevar health centre emergencies; Cambil; Huelma; Los Villares; Mancha Real; Mengíbar; Torredelcampo; Villargordo; Alcalá la Real; Alcaudete; Martos; Porcuna; Torredonjimeno; Linares; Andújar; Arjona; Bailén, La Carolina and Santisteban.

Finally, in Seville, there will be twelve test centres: the Covid Emergency Hospital (Military); in the health centres of Coria del Río, Cantillana, Carmona and Gines; Morón, Arahal, El Cuervo, Lebrija and San Hilario, in Dos Hermanas; in the Osuna Hospital and in the Tomillar.