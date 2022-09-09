Junta declares an official day of mourning in Andalucía for Queen Elizabeth II The regional government will fly its flag at half-mast as a sign of respect and affection for the British people

File image of the King and Queen of Spain, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. / SUR

The shock following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has crossed borders. While the funeral arrangements are being finalised in the United Kingdom, different tributes are also being put into place in the rest of the world as a sign of respect.

Andalucía will also pay its respects to the deceased monarch and has declared a day of mourning in the region. The president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, said the official mourning would begin at 12 noon this Friday and will last until the same time on Saturday, 10 September.

In addition, the Andalusian flag will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect and affection for the British people.