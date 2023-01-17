Junta announces new measures to curb spread of Covid-19 in Andalucía Following a meeting its 'committee of experts' today, president Juanma Moreno announced that prevention and vigilance will be reinforced in homes for the elderly in view of the increase in cases among workers and residents

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said this Tuesday, 17 January, that new measures would be introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19 in retirement homes in Andalucía.

This was announced by the Andalusian leader after chairing a meeting in Seville of the Regional Committee of High Impact on Public Health, better known as the Junta's 'committee of experts'.

The 'committee of experts' last met seven months ago.

Moreno said that it has been decided to reinforce prevention and surveillance in homes for the elderly.

Hemos decidido reforzar la prevención y vigilancia en residencias. Frente al Covid, la recomendación de los expertos es clara: la vacunación y anticipación son fundamentales.



Se deben evitar las visitas de personas que presenten síntomas.



No subestimemos al virus.

"Faced with Covid, the recommendation of the experts is clear: vaccination and preparedness are essential," he said on social media networks shortly after the meeting and before appearing before the media.

"Visits from people with symptoms should be avoided. Don't underestimate the virus," Moreno added on his Twitter profile.