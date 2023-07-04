Junta to cover cost of autonomo fees for self-employed workers registered in Andalucía this year The regional Minister of Employment, Rocío Blanco, also revealed that financial aid for business start-ups will be announced this month and it will be up to 5,500 euros

The Junta de Andalucía has announced that it will subsidise the total annual fee for anyone who registers as self-employed this year. Financial aid for business start-ups will also be announced this and is expected to be up to 5,500 euros.

Regional Minister of Employment Rocío Blanco, announced on Friday 30 June in Malaga that the so-called ‘zero quota’ will take effect in Andalucía from next year but any worker that has registered as self-employed since 1 January 2023 will be eligible to apply.

It aims to compensate for the extra expenditure that the changes in monthly Social Security contributions will entail for this group in 2023. Levels of contributions are set by central government but the regional government can effectively decide to subsidise them.

The Andalusian zero quota will be applied to workers who take advantage of the state flat rate from 1 January 2023. According to the minister, all self-employed who do not earn the minimum wage will enjoy the zero quota for a second year.

Business start-ups

The support for starting up a business will be announced in July, Blanco said. "The aim is to help in this first approach to having a business so that they can pay the rent, consumables, materials, the establishment... whatever they think they need,” she added.

The Official Gazette of the Andalusian regional government (BOJA) on Monday 3 July published more official details on the subsidies. They can be applied for from 2024, although works retrospectively, so anyone who has been registered since 1 January 2023 is eligible.

Beneficiaries of the state flat rate will be eligible and the only requirement is that the self-employed worker must be registered in the RETA on the date of submission of the application and that they carry out their activity in Andalucía.

Incentives

The aid will cover the cost of the autonomo contributions due during the year. It is intended for one year only, although those self-employed workers who do not reach the Minimum Interprofessional Wage, self-employed workers who, after maternity leave, return to self-employment within two years of the termination, counting from the date of their return, and self-employed workers with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33 percent, or who are victims of gender violence or terrorism, will also be able to benefit from a second year.

Aid for business start-ups will provide incentives of up to 5,500 euros. Priority will be given to women, young people and entrepreneurs who start their activity in small municipalities.

It is aimed at those who have started a business and have been self-employed continuously for twelve months from the day after the application is submitted. It is expected that this aid can be applied for before the end of July and has an initial budget of 35.2 million euros to benefit more than 7,000 people. The amounts will range from 3,800 euros to 5,500 euros, depending on the applicant group.