Junta's head predicts a 'difficult two or three weeks with the Omicron variant' Juanma Moreno said that efforts are being made to “streamline the administrative processes" in order to “prevent the collapse of essential public services"

The President of Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said the next two or three weeks will be difficult given the high level of infectiousness the Omicron coronavirus variant presents.

“Unfortunately, this variant has a very high level of infection, unlike anything we have known during the five previous waves, but it also has a lower clinical incidence. We have less incidence in the regaion, about 10 points below the national average, but we cannot avoid the almost constant losses in all sectors. This new strain is different because it is reaching practically the entire population,” Moreno said on 13 January.

“I think we have two, or even three, difficult weeks ahead. We will try to do everything possible to cause the least possible damage to our systems and the economy,” he said.

Since the return to school, the Junta's head revealed there have been 970 education sector workers reported infected with Covid-19. “This represents 0.5 per cent of the 104,000 workers in the teaching field in Andalucía,” Moreno said, adding that efforts are underway to “streamline the administrative process" in order to “prevent the collapse of essential public services."