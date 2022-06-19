Voter turnout for the Andalusian elections is lower than in 2018 Citizens across Andalucía have been voting at polling stations, which closed at 8pm, throughout the region

Andalusians across the regions have been going to polling stations since 9am this morning as they choose the make-up of the new Andalusian parliament and who they want to be president of the regional government.

Prior to voting, inncumbent president, Juanma Moreno, and his Conservative PP party, were the favourites to win the most seats, though probably not enough to govern on their own. It was thought that the PP would likely need to form a coaliton government with hard-right Vox.

Voter turnout has been similar to previous years, with numbers at 2pm showing a four-point increase compared to 2018's elections, though the 6pm figures proved there was a decrease in voters by three points.

Macarena Olona, of Vox, was the first to cast her vote in Salobreña, in Granada; followed by Juan Marín, of Ciudadanos; Teresa Rodríguez, of left-wing Adelante Andalucia; Juan Moreno of PP; Juan Espadas of the Socialist PSOE; and finally Inmaculada Nieto, of left-wing Por Andalucía.