Major supermarket chain is offering more summer jobs this year at many of its stores across south of Spain

Spanish supermarket chain Dia is offering 150 job positions in Andalucía this summer, which represents a 50% increase in new hires compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the company, the recruitment process aims to find staff for the shop floor and warehouse (including cashiers and shelf stackers), pickers and personnel for the fresh produce sections, depending on the needs of each store.

Those interested in applying can register in the "employment" section of the dia.es website or through the Grupo Dia page on the Infojobs employment platform.

More than 500 shops in Andalucía

Andalucía is one of the key regions in Spain for Dia, where the chain already generates employment for more than 5,000 people distributed between its stores, warehouses and offices. The company has more than 500 shops in the region and an online channel that reaches 80% of Andalusian households.

In 2024, Dia's activity contributed an estimated 1.4 billion euros to the regional economy, 0.7% of Andalucía's GDP. In addition, the total impact on employment in the region amounts to around 25,000 people, which represents 0.6% of the total number of people employed in the Andalucía region.