International tourist numbers up sharply in Andalucía and Spain with record-breaking start to the year

The Andalucía region received a total of 666,363 international tourists during January - an increase of 17.39 per cent compared to the same month last year — with an expenditure of some 901 million euros (33% more than January 2023), according to the latest data published by Spain's INE national statistics institute. This is the best figure ever for international tourist arrivals and the best in terms of their expenditure in the month of January for the region.

On average, each tourist visiting Andalucía spent 142 euros per day in January, some 14.2 per cent more than in the same month of the previous year, and stayed 9.56 days in the region. In total, the average expenditure per person stood at 1,353 euros, 13.88 per cent more than in January of the previous year.

Spain

At the national level, international tourist arrivals and tourist expenditure in Spain continue the positive trend registered in 2023. In January, a total of 4.8 million international tourists visited Spain, which is 15.3% more than in January 2023. And Spain, once again, broke its record for tourist spending: foreign visitors brought in some 6.5 billion euros, a growth of more than 25% compared to the figure for January last year.

The most visited region in Spain was the Canary Islands with 27.71 per cent of the total number of international tourists, followed by Catalonia (20.11%) and Andalucía (13.98%).

The United Kingdom continues, for yet another year, to top the list of countries of origin of foreign tourists in January, with 833,400 visitors — an increase of more than 12% compared to January 2023. In second place were French tourists, with 571,770 visitors (18% more than a year ago), followed by Germany, with 551,300 tourists (14.9% more than in January 2023).