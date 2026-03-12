Adamuz train crash: first court summary reveals emergency units' titanic efforts in metal hell

Photo from the report showing the emergency military unit recovering a body from one of the Iryo carriages.

More than 600 pages of reports, official documents and photographs in the first summary of the Adamuz train crash reveal the titanic effort of the Guardia Civil, the fire brigade and the emergency military unit.

The document describes, to the smallest detail, the metal hell in which the emergency units worked on the night of the incident (18 January) and since then. They have put enormous efforts to identify the 46 people who lost their lives and collect their belongings to give them to their families.

The summary at the Montoro court provides a good account of the overwhelming magnitude of the work carried out by the judicial police under the tutelage of Judge Cristina Pastor Recover.

The initial report alone takes up 300 pages, 177 of which are devoted to the painful task of surveying the fatalities and documenting all the details so that there is not the slightest doubt as to where and how each of the passengers died.

Aware of the emotional impact and the graphic nature of the information, the court has decided to impose strict restrictions on this evidence to protect the victims and their families. The judge has ordered the complete removal of any photographic documentation depicting any victim.

The original police report, with the uncensored photographs and forensic descriptions, has been placed in a separate file.

Judge Pastor has decreed exceptional custody measures for this appendix relating to the victims: these documents will remain under the control of the legal officer of the administration of justice and may only be consulted "visually at the headquarters of this judicial body", under the "express ban on photographic capture".

In parallel to the removal of the bodies, the police also examined the accident site to help in determining the cause. There are about 70 pages with detailed "inspection reports of the railway section, tracks, custody and transfer of carriages".

The case file also reveals the meticulous work of the assistance services in recovering the belongings of the victims (injured and deceased) and handing them back. Although it might seem a minor matter given the scale of the disaster, the police have dedicated dozens of pages to individually completing the "reports of personal belongings and luggage" for the survivors or the victims' families.