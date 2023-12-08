Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Yolanda de Aguilar with the participating photographers SUR
Ten international photographers to focus on promoting Andalucía to the rest of the world
Social media

Ten international photographers to focus on promoting Andalucía to the rest of the world

The regional government is collaborating with the imaging professionals who have four million Instagram followers between them

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 8 December 2023, 13:10

Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía is to work with ten esteemed international photographers in a campaign to promote the region to the rest of the world.

General secretary for tourism Yolanda de Aguilar said images captured by the photographers, who together have four million Instagram followers, will tell a story about the eight provinces of Andalucía, and promote the region as a destination.

The photographers will encapsulate their Andalusian journey in a series of photographs and audiovisual pieces called Frames from Andalucía; these will be published in the form of a photographic book and documentary.

French photographer Alex Strohl will be involved, along with Americans Jason Kummerfeldt, Mitchell Kanashkevich, Nick Carver and Taylor Pendleton; Canadian Lizzie Peirce; Brits Luke Stackpoole, Mike Chudley and Thomas Heaton; and German Robin Schimko.

De Aguilar said the promotional campaign seeks to promote the region by "capturing the essence of the cultural, ethnographic and architectural wealth of Andalucía through the artistic ability of internationally renowned professionals".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 8 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 More hotels remain open during winter season on the Costa del Sol due to ongoing high demand
  3. 3 Water restrictions on Costa del Sol affect some towns more than others
  4. 4 Spain's major supermarket chain Mercadona continues to grow in Portugal
  5. 5 Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas
  6. 6 'Malaga is now one of the Spanish destinations that Americans visit the most'
  7. 7 Nerja club in mourning after young athlete dies in quad bike accident
  8. 8 New Nordic Cup sailing regatta gets under way in Puerto Banús
  9. 9 Where to see living nativity scenes across Malaga province
  10. 10 Young Malaga CF side through to next round of Spain's Copa del Rey

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad