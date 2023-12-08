Ten international photographers to focus on promoting Andalucía to the rest of the world

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 8 December 2023, 13:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía is to work with ten esteemed international photographers in a campaign to promote the region to the rest of the world.

General secretary for tourism Yolanda de Aguilar said images captured by the photographers, who together have four million Instagram followers, will tell a story about the eight provinces of Andalucía, and promote the region as a destination.

The photographers will encapsulate their Andalusian journey in a series of photographs and audiovisual pieces called Frames from Andalucía; these will be published in the form of a photographic book and documentary.

French photographer Alex Strohl will be involved, along with Americans Jason Kummerfeldt, Mitchell Kanashkevich, Nick Carver and Taylor Pendleton; Canadian Lizzie Peirce; Brits Luke Stackpoole, Mike Chudley and Thomas Heaton; and German Robin Schimko.

De Aguilar said the promotional campaign seeks to promote the region by "capturing the essence of the cultural, ethnographic and architectural wealth of Andalucía through the artistic ability of internationally renowned professionals".