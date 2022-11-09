Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain in three provinces of Andalucía today Aemet, Spain’s state meteorological agency, warns that up to 15mm of rain could fall in an hour in affected areas

The weather map in Andalucía is coloured yellow this Wednesday, 9 November. Spain’s state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued weather alerts in three provinces of the region due to the intense rainfall that could leave accumulations of 15mm in an hour.

The weather alerts are in force from 7am in Huelva province - specifically on its coastline -, in Seville province (rural area, especially the south) and the coast of Cádiz. The warnings will be active until 12 noon.

The Aemet forecast points to “cloudy or covered skies, with rainfall that will spread from west to east, more intense during the morning and in the western third, where they may be accompanied by storms and be locally strong” for this Wednesday.

"Rainfall is less likely on the Mediterranean slope and to the east and is not expected to reach the far east. The minimum temperatures will not change”, Aemet adds.

In the case of Malaga, Aemet sets the probability of showers in the city at 30% for this Wednesday. However, in inland areas such as Ronda it rises to 95%. In the province, this percentage ranges between 35% and 100% at the end of the week, when there is also the possibility of a strong easterly storm on the Malaga coast. Aemet forecasts currently points to gusts of 30 kph. Marbella and Estepona are the municipalities where it could rain the most on Friday.