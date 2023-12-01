Have you received this text from the health service? Don't worry, it's not a scam

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Have you received this text from the health service? Don&#039;t worry, it&#039;s not a scam

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has stressed that the text message asking you to sign up to its new notification system is not a virus, or a fraudulent way to get hold of personal data

Europa Press

Friday, 1 December 2023, 16:59

Anyone who receives a text message that encourages them to register for the new notification system of the Andalusian Health Service (Servicio Andaluz de Salud - SAS) is being urged not to discard it as an online scam.

The SAS wants people to know that the text message asking them to sign up to its AviSAS notification system is not a virus, or a fraudulent way to get hold of people's data. Instead, it is a new system inviting users to register via SMS with the following text in Spanish: "Si desea recibir notificaciones del SAS citas, avisos etc., puede solicitarlo en https://avisas.lajunta/12345" (If you wish to receive SAS notifications, appointments, notices, etc., you can request it at https://avisas.lajunta/12345), where the identification number will be unique per user.

By accessing the link, people who have installed the Salud Andalucía application on their mobile devices will be able to register through it. Those who do not have the application installed will be directed to the ClicSalud+ website where they will be able to register. In both cases, if the user's answer is yes, he/she is subscribing to the general notification service of the Andalusian Health Service and therefore authorises the sending of SMS with information about appointments and other communications from the SAS.

With this subscription via SMS invitation, the information sent to the user is limited (the date/time of the appointment is provided, but not the location of the consultation or the hospital that has assigned it) and the messages are sent exclusively by SMS.

In order to receive notifications with personalised information such as hospital, and speciality then subscription to AviSAS can be done through the Salud Andalucía app. Through this channel, the user subscribes to the service using a secure means of identification, either digital certificate, mobile QR code or Cl@ve obtained with an advanced level of registration.

In addition, people using this system can choose the communication channel (email, SMS or via notifications in the app itself). The hospital appointment notification system was launched at the start of the year and is currently available in 23 hospitals in Andalucía and is expected to be rolled out in all health facilities by the end of the year.

