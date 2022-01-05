Disgraced officer who helped a drugs gang finally expelled from Guardia Civil He fought a lengthy legal battle to prevent him from being kicked out of the force after he was found guilty of assisting drug smugglers in Malaga province

A Guardia Civil officer, who fought a lengthy legal battle to prevent him from being kicked out of the force after he was found guilty of assisting drug smugglers, has finally been expelled.

While stationed as a sergeant at Rincón de la Victoria in 2009, the officer was arrested while carrying out counter-surveillance work for a gang of drug traffickers. The officer, who reached the rank of second lieutenant, was finally sentenced in 2019 to 18 months in prison and a fine of 713,644 euros for crimes against public health.

In June 2020 it was decided that he should be expelled from Guardia Civil, but the officer appealed against the decision to the Supreme Court arguing that being thrown out of the Guardia Civil for a crime against public health was a disproportionate punishment.

However, the court found that the officer’s criminal conduct “clashes head-on not only with the duties of honesty and probity demanded of any member of the Guardia Civil, but also that such behaviour is especially ominous and contrary to one of the most important missions of the force.”