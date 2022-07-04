One dead and 35 injured after two coaches and a car collide in Granada Seven people were seriously injured in the accident on the A-92 motorway, heading in the Malaga direction

One person died and 35 were injured, seven of them seriously, when two passenger coaches and a car collided while travelling on the A-92 at Moraleda Zafayona in Granada province, the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre has confirmed.

The accident happened a few minutes before six in the morning on Sunday, and several members of the public called 112 to report that two buses and a car had collided at kilometre 210 of the A-92, heading in the direction of Malaga.

Witnesses said that there were people trapped inside the vehicles and many were injured. Emergency services reported that three of the 35 persons injured in the accident were minors, aged 18 months, 8 and 11 years.

Two adults were admitted to the intensive care unit of the Virgen de las Nieves Neurotraumatological Hospital in a serious condition. Nine other people injured in the accident were treated at the same facility and one had to undergo emergency surgery.

Another 21 patients were treated at the San Cecilio Clinical University Hospital, including the three minors. Five injured people were also treated at the High Resolution Hospital in Loja.

Guardia Civil sources confirmed that the deceased was one of the coach drivers and that the destination of these passenger vehicles was Algeciras (Cadiz) to later cross into Morocco during the Operation Crossing the Strait.