Gifted German musician wins André Segovia International Classical Guitar Competition Laura Lootens took first place at the event which took place in La Herradura in Granada province, second prize went to Ausiás Parejo from Valencia and third prize went to Shilong Fan from China

The German guitarist Laura Lootens is the winner of this year’s Andrés Segovia International Classical Guitar Competition, which took place in the Granada town of La Herradura last week.

Lootens won 10,000 euros and a special edition Maestro concert guitar made by the British luthier Stephen Hill, who lives in La Herradura. The young musician will also have the opportunity to give a recital and a masterclass at the Cervantes Institute in Munich.

Lootens discovered her passion for classical guitar at the age of eight and at the age of 15 her extraordinary talent led her to the University of Music and Performing Arts in Munich as one of the youngest students in its history, where she did a Master's degree.

Second and third place

At 22 she began teaching guitar at the Munich University of Music and Performing Arts. In 2019 she won a scholarship at the prestigious German Music Competition open to all instruments.

Ausiás Parejo from Valencia won second prize and will get the opportunity to give a recital at the International Festival of Music and Dance "Ciudad de Úbeda" in 2023. The third prize went to the Chinese guitarist Shilong Fan.

During the finale and award ceremony which took place last Sunday, 27 November, the mayor of Almuñécar Juan José Ruiz Joya said "The Andrés Segovia" Guitar Competition aims to promote the study of the Spanish guitar, while honouring the memory of Andrés Segovia.” Segovia is known as one of Spain’s most well-known classic guitarists who bought a second home in La Herradura. He died in 1987.