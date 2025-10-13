Cordoba's massive flower festival transforms city into garden of art and blooms

Ana I. Martínez Cordoba Monday, 13 October 2025, 15:32 Share

Colour, floral art and botany return to Cordoba for another year. Everything is ready for Flora 2025, the International Flower Festival, now in its eighth year, ready once more to delight and surprise visitors. They all have the opportunity to visit the city from 13 to 23 October and be amazed by this event, which is a reworking of the festival of the city's famous, flower-filled patios in springtime.

In the month of May, the courtyards of Cordoba are adorned with flowers and potted plants. Such is its uniqueness that it is recognised as a festival of National Tourist Interest and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Therefore, Flora 2025 features international floral artists who transform these same spaces, displaying their plant creations in the city's most iconic inner patios.

The Flora flower festival has become a benchmark event for contemporary botany and Cordoba is the only such place to engage in a unique cultural experience. This year, for ten days, the festival will delve into how nature can be an engine of change for building a more livable future through art, music, performing arts, film, science, crafts, philosophy and other disciplines. This will allow the public to approach botany and flowers from different perspectives and embrace nature through contemporary culture.

Flora 2025 has five international artists from Brazil, Spain, the United States and Mexico reinventing five patios with their installations. Firstly, in the Mezquita's Patio de los Naranjos, Putnam Flowers from the USA is exhibiting his creation: 'Tramas pasadas, calma futura' (past plots, future calm). The provincial authority of Cordoba's headquarters with its clocktower courtyard, El patio del Reloj del Palacio de la Merced , is showcasing the work 'Jardín sin tiempo' (timeless garden) by La Musa de las Flores from Mexico. Patio II of the archaeological museum, has the work entitled 'Arbor' (shelter) by Paula Anta from Spain. The Patio de las Columnas in Viana Palace, displays the work 'Río flotante' (floating river) by Wagner Kreusch from Brazil and the central courtyard of Orive Palace is showcasing the work 'Semillas nómadas' (nomadic seeds) by Ikefrana, winner of Cordoba's patio competition (Patio Talento) in May, from Ciudad Real in Spain.

Zoom One of last year's art installations in the clocktower courtyard of the Diputación's Palacio de la Merced. Valerio Merino

The five artists are competing for the festival's two cash prizes , the highest awarded for floral art (25,000 and 10,000 euros). The first and second prize-winning installations will be announced on the evening of 17 October at the Flora 2025 awards ceremony.

Scheduled visits and activities

Nowhere else in the world is it possible to visit a selection of site-specific flower and plant installations created by international artists in a single day like the one you can enjoy in Cordoba every October. A total of 20,000 flower stems and 5,000 plants are expected to have been used.

Zoom

Members of the public interested in seeing the creative process could do so thanks to guided tours organised during set-up. This new feature was introduced in 2021 to give visitors a unique insight into the creative process of a work of art. Guided tours have also been organised for the ten days of this exhibition.

Zoom Another piece from Flora 2024, in the central courtyard of Orive Palace. Valerio Merino

Besides the patio creations, the festival offers a multidisciplinary programme with nearly 100 activities that invites the public to celebrate nature through thought, dance, research, music, art, film and crafts, among other disciplines. These include the children's workshop 'Playing with water' (14 October at 6pm at the Palacio de Viana, 'Luz de Bien sentir', a workshop to create aromatic candles with medicinal plants (18 October at 5.15pm and 19 October at 11.15am) at Hammam Al-Ándalus, the III Velá de las Flores (19 October) with the Youth Art Market, the proclamation of the 'Queen of the flowers' and the Unique! performance party at two kiosks (Quiosco Joven and Quiosco Trucha), the workshop 'Roses made with balloons' (13 October at 6pm and 19th at 12noon), a 'blind tasting of floral ice creams' (17th and 18th at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm, 19th at 11am, 12 noon and 10pm) at the Victoria Market and a nature trail in Cordoba (18th at 11.30am and 4.30pm), among others. Most activities are also free of charge.