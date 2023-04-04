Drivers warned as 3.3 million trips expected on Andalusian roads during Easter week Spain's Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) will start its second major traffic operation this Wednesday, 5 April, ensuring compliance with traffic rules, speed, alcohol, use of mobile phones and seat belts

Europe Press Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Motorists have been warned to drive carefully this Easter week as authorities are expecting 3.3 million long-distance journeys on Andalusian roads. Spain's Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) will start its second major traffic operation this Wednesday, 5 April, ensuring compliance with traffic rules, speed, alcohol, use of mobile phones and seat belts.

The Spanish Government's delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernández, in a statement, said: "Exercise absolute caution and respect the rules of the road so that we can close the operation with zero deaths and thus be able to enjoy the holidays and the return home.”

The surveillance operation was divided into two stages, one from Friday March 31 until Sunday April 2, Palm Sunday. In this first phase, 930,600 journeys were expected.

The second stage will run from this Wednesday until Monday, 10 April 10 where an estimated 1,974,000 journeys were expected to be completed.

Officers from the Guardia Civil traffic division, civil servants from the DGT's traffic management centres, helicopter patrols and other personnel will be patrolling roads 24 hours a day. There will also be drones to monitor drivers from above, focusing on accident-prone areas.

The traffic operation will particularly focus on the following routes; the A-357, A-4, A-44, A-45, A-49, A-66, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-4, AP-7, MA-20, and the N-4.