Día de Andalucía: what will the weather be like for this public holiday in the south of Spain?

Aemet predicts it will generally be colder inland but getting warmer on the Costa del Sol this Tuesday, 28 February

The cold continues across a large swathe of the Andalusian region during this Semana Blanca and it will not be different today, 28 February, on Día de Andalucía.

Low temperatures will continue to be felt in a large part of Malaga province, especially inland, although in coastal areas temperatures close to 20 degrees will once again be registered (19 maximum in Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria, 17 in Vélez-Málaga and Marbella).

Ampliar The weather forecast for Tuesday, 28 February. SUR

However, the minimum temperatures continue to drop and temperatures will reach below zero in the province. In Ronda, for example, the minimum will be 0C, with a daytime maximum of 11, while in Antequera the mercury will reach -1.

In fact, in several parts of the interior of Andalucía there were yellow warnings for temperatures below zero. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) activated alerts in the early hours of this Tuesday, February 28, with yellow level warnings for minimum temperatures of down to o four degrees below zero in points of the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Jaén, Granada and Almeria.

The warnings were active until 9am in the Cordoba regions of Sierra and Pedroches, the Jaén provinces of Cazorla and Segura, the Granada provinces of ines of Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza, and the Almeria Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez areas, in all cases due to minimum temperatures of up to four degrees below zero.

For the rest, for this public holiday Tuesday in the Andalucía region, Aemet forecasts a day with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds on the Atlantic coast.

The minimum temperatures will drop, and the maximum will remain unchanged in the western half of the region and increase in the rest. Similarly, frosts are expected in large areas of the interior and winds from the north, except for weak variables on the eastern Mediterranean coast, and from the west in the Strait of Gibraltar.