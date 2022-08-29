s There could be a 'substantial change' to the Covid regulations in Andalusian schools, Junta official says Catalina García's Health ministry will also be carrying out a campaign to encourage pupils who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to do so

The way the pandemic is evolving could result in considerable changes to the way schools in Andalucía handle the coronavirus in the 2022-2023 academic year. The regional Health and Consumer Affairs minister, Catalina García, has said that the existing protocol is being reviewed so it can be adapted to the new conditions this year.

“There will be a substantial change,” she said, and also confirmed that her Ministry will be carrying out a campaign to encourage pupils who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to do so.

“Prevention is the best thing we can do for them,” she said, especially as the vaccination rate among children is currently only around 60%.