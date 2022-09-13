Andalucía adds 698 new coronavirus infections and 14 more deaths The region registers 20 more patients hospitalised with Covid-19 since Friday, thus breaking the downward trend that had been maintained since the end of July

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 13 September, registered a total of 698 new cases of coronavirus since last Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,600,060 since the start of the pandemic. The number of Covid deaths has increased by 14 to reach 15,138.

This has been confirmed by the Junta’s Ministry in its twice-weekly report, where it also indicated that Andalucía has registered 20 more patients hospitalised with the infection since Friday, thus breaking the downward trend that had been maintained since the end of July. The number now stands at 196, while admissions to intensive care units have risen by two to 11.

By province, Seville registers 44 patients hospitalised with two in the ICU, followed by Malaga with 40, of which four are in the ICU; Jaén, with 26 admitted, one of whom is in the ICU; Granada with 21 and none in the ICU; Almeria, also with 21 and none in the ICU; Cadiz, with 17 and two in the ICU; Cordoba, with 16 and one in the ICU; and Huelva, with eleven and one in the ICU.

Regarding the current cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, this Tuesday it fell again and stands at 86.31 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down 6.57 compared to four days ago.