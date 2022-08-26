Coronavirus Andalucía's Covid incidence rate in the over-60s stands at 108.43 infections per 100,000 population The region has recorded 1,311 positive coronavirus tests and 31 deaths with the virus since Tuesday

The Andalusian region has this Friday, 26 August, registered a total of 1,311 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday, of which 757 were in people over 60, bringing the total number of infections in Andalucía to 1,595,340 since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of deaths with a positive Covid-19 test has increased by 31, reaching 15,039.

This has been reported in the Junta’s Ministry of Health data which also showed that the region continues to lower the number of hospitalised patients and registers 27 fewer than Tuesday, to stand at 267, while admissions to an intensive care unit rose by three and stands at eleven.

By province, Malaga registers 53 hospitalised patients, of which two are in the ICU, followed by Seville, with 48 admitted and one in the ICU; Cadiz, with 42 and two in the ICU; Jaén, with 33 admitted, of which three are in the ICU; Granada with 28, none in ICU; Almeria, with 24, one in the ICU; Cordoba, with 21 and two in the ICU and Huelva, with 18, none in an intensive care unit.

Regarding the current cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group now measured), this has dropped to 108.43 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down 9.24 compared to three days ago.