The Covid incidence rate in people over 60 years of age rises in Andalucía The number of people hospitalised in the region continues to drops while, since last Friday, 1,067 new cases and 17 deaths have been confirmed

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 30 August, registered a total of 1,067 new coronavirus infections since last Friday, of which 642 were in people over 60, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,596,407 since the beginning of the pandemic. For its part, the death toll with Covid has increased by 17.

This has been reported by the Junta’s Ministry of Health in its twice-weekly statement on Covid-19, where it also indicated that Andalucía continues to lower the number of hospitalised patients - something that has happened since the end of July - and registers 12 fewer than last Tuesday, standing at 255, while admissions to intensive care units remain at 11.

By province, Malaga registers 47 hospitalised patients, of which two are in an intensive care unit followed by Seville, with 58 admitted and one in the ICU; Cadiz, with 36 and two in the ICU; Jaén, with 26 admitted, of which three are in the ICU; Granada with 26 and one in the ICU; Almeria, with 22 and none in the ICU; Cordoba, with 23 and two in the ICU and Huelva, with 17, none in the ICU.

The current cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, breaks the downward trend that began on 8 July and it has risen again to 117.81 infections for each 100,000 inhabitants, 9.38 more than three days ago.