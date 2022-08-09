Andalucía lowers number of patients in hospital but adds 1,367 new infections and 44 Covid deaths The cumulative incidence rate in people over 60 years of age in the region stands at 207 cases per 100,000 population

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 9 August, registered a total of 1,367 new cases of coronavirus since last Friday, of which 839 were in people over 60, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,589,010 since the start of the pandemic. The number of Covid deaths has increased by 44, making a total 14,849.

This has been confirmed by the Junta’s Ministry of Health in its twice-weekly Covid-19 statement, where it has also revealed that Andalucía has registered ten fewer hospitalised patients than last Friday, so the figure stands at 506, while admissions to intensive care units remain at 25.

By province, Malaga registers 107 hospitalised patients, of which five are in the ICU, followed by Seville, with 96 admitted and one in the ICU; Cadiz, with 63 and six in the ICU; Jaén, with 60 admitted, four of who are in the ICU; Huelva, with 55 hospitalisations, five in the ICU; Granada with 49, three in ICU; Cordoba, with 47, two in the ICU; and Almeria, with 29, two in the ICU.

Regarding the current incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, this has dropped to 207.09 per 100,000 inhabitants, down some 19.55 compared to four days ago.