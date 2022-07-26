Andalucía halves number of new coronavirus infections in last three days The region once again exceeds 700 Covid patients in hospital and adds 55 deaths since Friday

The Andalusian region has this Tuesday, 26 July, registered a total of 2,165 new coronavirus infections since last Friday, some 1,931 fewer than those recorded three days ago, of which 1,299 were reported in people over 60. The total number of Covid infections in Andalucía since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 1,580,184. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen by 55 in the last three days.

This has been confirmed by the Junta’s Ministry of Health, and it also revealed that the region has registered 16 more hospitalised coronavirus patients than last Friday, so that it has once again exceeded 700, specifically reaching 705, while admissions to intensive care units have risen by nine to 37.

By province, Malaga registers 155 hospitalised patients, of which seven are in the ICU, followed by Seville, with 133 admitted and five in the ICU; Jaén with 83, seven in the ICU; Granada also with 83 admitted, five in ICU; Huelva with 73, one in intensive care units; Cordoba with 64, four in the ICU; Cadiz with 62, six in the ICU, and Almería with 52 and two in the ICU.

The cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group measured), has dropped to 306.44 per 100,000 inhabitants, some 65.07 less than three days ago.

As for the 55 deaths, ten were registered in Seville province, 18 in Malaga, three in Granada, two in Cadiz, five in Cordoba, seven in Jaén, nine in Almeria and one in Huelva.