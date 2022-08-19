Andalucía records lowest number of Covid patients in hospital since December By province, Malaga registers 71 patients hospitalised with coronavirus, of which two are in an intensive care unit, followed by Seville, with 69 admitted and one in the ICU

Andalucía has this Friday, 19 August, registered a total of 1,579 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday, of which 919 were in people over 60, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,593,136 since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the official number of deceased increased by 35, to reach 14,975.

This has been confirmed by the Junta’s Ministry of Health in its twice-weekly statement on the Covid -19 infection where it also indicated that Andalucía has registered 80 fewer hospitalised patients with the coronavirus in the last week (the hospitalisation data was not updated on Tuesday) so the figure stands at 334, the lowest number since the beginning of December, while admissions to intensive care units fall by nine to eleven.

By province, Malaga registers 71 hospitalised patients, of which two are in the ICU, followed by Seville, with 69 admitted and one in the ICU; Cadiz, with 48 and three in the ICU; Jaén, with 38 admitted, of which three are in the ICU; Granada with 37, none in ICU; Huelva, with 21 hospitalisations, none in the ICU either; Cordoba, with 28, one in the ICU; and Almería, with 22, two in the ICU.

Regarding the current cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group measured), this has dropped to 133.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 14.17 down on three days ago.