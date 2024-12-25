Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

George Russell enjoys Granada's Sierra Nevada ski resort. Instagram
White Christmas for British F1 racing driver George Russell enjoying his first time skiing in Spain's Sierra Nevada

The 26-year-old Mercedes-AMG Petronas star shared his visit to the Granada ski resort on his Instagram account

C.B.

Granada

Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 08:14

It has been white Christmas in Spain's Granada province for a top Formula 1 driver. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver George Russell has been enjoying the Sierra Nevada ski resort in the south of the country recently, as evidenced on his social media.

The Briton has uploaded a series of photographs taken in the Granada ski resort to his Instagram account, where he has more than six million followers. "First time skiing. Really enjoyed it", he wrote to accompany the images.

Meanwhile, the official Sierra Nevada ski resort Instagram account also echoed the visit of the 26-year-old driver, who this season took two victories in the world championship, in Austria and Las Vegas.

