Valderrubio: A name with a 'disgusting' history

Tony Bryant Valderrubio Friday, 10 May 2024, 16:59

Valderrubio, a town located in the western part of the Vega de Granada region, was originally a pre-Roman settlement, as the different remains and necropolises discovered in the area have demonstrated.

The town is probably best known for its connection to Spanish poet Federico García Lorca, although at that time it had a more unusual name: Asquerosa (meaning disgusting).

Historians have never confirmed how the town received such a strange name, although many believe it comes from the Latin, Aqua Rosae, meaning rose water, although the reason for this is not known.

The Lorca family moved from Fuente Vaqueros to Asquerosa at the beginning of the 20th century, where they lived until 1908, after which, until 1926, they used the house as a summer residence. The poet disliked the name (he referred to it as Vega de Zujaira or Apeadero de San Pascual in his letters), for he believed it did not do justice to such a beautiful environment. But this did not stop him basing The House of Bernarda Alba, one of his most successful plays, on his experiences in the town.

The residents were also not satisfied with their town's name - which was the brunt of jokes from neighbouring villages - and they based their efforts to change it on the fact that they were not dirty, uncouth or, like Bernarda Alba, bad people.

The local press got behind a campaign in the late 1930s to have the name changed, because, as one of them declared, "It is not only one of the cleanest towns, but also the richest in landscapes. The name Asquerosa is like a canvas that hides an exceptional environment."

However, it was not until 15 August 1943 that the current name was officially adopted, which refers to the 'valley of blonde tobacco', due to the American tobacco plantations that began to appear in the area at that time.