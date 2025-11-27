Alleged murderer of woman found on Granada's Costa Tropical in 2024 wanted to evict her from his land

Laura Velasco Granada Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:15 | Updated 19:20h. Share

Following the arrest on Monday 24 November of two men on suspicion of murdering a woman on a caravan site in Motril on Granada's Costa tropical in July 2024, the victim's ex-partner, aged 52 has been released, while the 67-year-old owner of the land where the vehicle was found is being held in custody.

Sources familiar with the case have told IDEAL that the motive for the crime was allegedly the bad relationship between the owner of the property and the victim, who he wanted to evict.

The woman was paying the suspect 200 euros for the piece of land and the caravan. The ex-partner is believed to have covered up for the alleged murderer because he was afraid of the property owner. Investigators have ruled out the hypothesis of gender violence as a motive for the fatal attack.

A violent death

The victim's name was Irene, she was 47 years old when her body was found in the caravan in which she lived, located on a farm in Motril, on 18 July 2024. Very few people pass through that place, there are hardly any security cameras and she lived alone, which has complicated the investigations. Her ex-partner informed the authorities of the discovery of the body and the autopsy revealed that it showed signs of a violent death compatible with homicide.

Irene was originally from Madrid and had a daughter who lived in another city. She lived alone in Motril, accompanied by her dogs and she had been in touch with La Volaera de Granada, an association that helps women and children who have suffered gender violence and which assisted her on several occasions.

According to the association Irene felt "threatened" by her ex-partner. In fact, they handed over to the National Police audios and WhatsApp messages in which, they said, a "chronic situation of mistreatment" was portrayed. Her ex-partner was given a 50-day community service order and an eight-month restraining order. The conviction was based on past events, not for the investigation of the death.

Sources close to the investigation told IDEAL that it was the ex-partner who informed the authorities of the discovery of Irene's body. A statement was taken from him, but he was not arrested at the time, as no evidence was found to implicate him. Local residents also explained how officers found the man and the owner of the land in the area a few days later.

The discovery site

IDEAL has visited the scene on several occasions. At the time, a black bikini and trainers were hanging from the clothesline next to the caravan. Next to the caravan was a metal container which she had used to cook.

As the months went by, there was one main difference. Whereas then the gate remained open, later a double padlock protected the property. There was no trace of the clothesline, but the caravan remained a year later in the same place.

Also, at the time of the crime, there were two infrastructures under construction. On the one hand, a farmhouse was being built on the same property where the caravan was found. As IDEAL learned at the time, the National Police warned the construction company not to touch anything in the area. Just opposite, another house was being built last year, which has now been completed.

.