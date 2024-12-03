Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Christmas lights in Almuñécar SUR
This is when the big Christmas switch-on is happening on Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical
Christmas

This is when the big Christmas switch-on is happening on Granada's Costa Tropical

There are more than 100 activities planned in Almuñécar-La Herradura for the festive period including a market over the long 'puente' weekend, concerts and children's entertainment

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 11:49

Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has published its Christmas programme with more than 100 activities suitable for all ages over the festive period.

The Christmas lights will be switched on at 7.30pm on Thursday 5 December on Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Almuñécar and at 8.30pm on Plaza de la Independencia in La Herradura. There is a traditional Christmas market planned for the long 'puente' public holiday weekend, from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 December along Paseo del Altillo in Almuñécar.

Throughout December and until the traditional Three Kings' parade on 5 January there will be concerts, parades, carols, choirs and also children's entertainment, the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, the arrival of the 'royal postman' for children to send their letters to the Three Kings ahead of the parade and much more.

The advent shopping campaign ‘La Navidad a un Paso’ is being organised by local businesses who have donated products to make three Christmas hampers valued at 1,500 euros, which will be raffled among the customers.

A full programme of events can be found on www.almunacar.es

