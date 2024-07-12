This is the summer cultural programme for Granada’s Costa Tropical

Jennie Rhodes Almuñécar Friday, 12 July 2024, 12:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province’s Costa Tropical has announced a programmed of summer evening concerts and film nights that will take place on the town’s beaches.

In a statement the councillor for beaches, Lucía Gonzalez, said that due to the success of last year’s film nights on the beach, this year they are going to continue with the screenings as well as hold free concerts.

According to González, the programme is called Noches en Azul (nights in blue) “because they will take place on the five beaches where we have blue flags for the quality of our water, sand and services we offer to the locals and tourists who visit us in summer”.

The programme is as follows:

Concerts

18 July. En clave de Sould at San Cristóbal beach.

1 August. Dural Duo at La Herradura beach

8 August. Miguel Moreno at Velilla beach

29 August. Aliña2 at Marina del Este beach

Cinema

22 July at Puerta del Mar beach

29 July at San Cristóbal beach

5 August at Velilla beach

19 August at El Pozuelo beach

26 August at Velilla beach

* The films are to be confirmed but will be suitable for all audiences.

For further information click here.