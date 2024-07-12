Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A film night on a beach in Almuñécar in 2023. SUR
This is the summer cultural programme for Granada’s Costa Tropical
This is the summer cultural programme for Granada’s Costa Tropical

‘Noches en Azul’ includes free evening concerts and film nights on Almuñécar’s beaches throughout July and August

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Friday, 12 July 2024, 12:58

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province’s Costa Tropical has announced a programmed of summer evening concerts and film nights that will take place on the town’s beaches.

In a statement the councillor for beaches, Lucía Gonzalez, said that due to the success of last year’s film nights on the beach, this year they are going to continue with the screenings as well as hold free concerts.

According to González, the programme is called Noches en Azul (nights in blue) “because they will take place on the five beaches where we have blue flags for the quality of our water, sand and services we offer to the locals and tourists who visit us in summer”.

The programme is as follows:

Concerts

18 July. En clave de Sould at San Cristóbal beach.

1 August. Dural Duo at La Herradura beach

8 August. Miguel Moreno at Velilla beach

29 August. Aliña2 at Marina del Este beach

Cinema

22 July at Puerta del Mar beach

29 July at San Cristóbal beach

5 August at Velilla beach

19 August at El Pozuelo beach

26 August at Velilla beach

* The films are to be confirmed but will be suitable for all audiences.

For further information click here.

