This is how much cruise ships will bring to Granada's Costa Tropical in last quarter of 2025

The Port of Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical in the south of Spain expects to receive more than 15,390 cruise passengers in the last quarter of 2025, which will be an important economic boost for the town and the province.

According to estimates based on an average expenditure of 100 euros per passenger per day, the direct economic impact could reach 1.5 million euros. This figure could reach up to three million, taking into account the indirect effects on the local economy as a whole, including the provision of port services, the supply of ships and the impact on sectors linked to tourism, including hotels, commerce, transport and tourist services.

It is also estimated that the arrival of these ships generates 90 jobs at each port of call, most of them linked to catering services, tourist guides, transport and commerce, as well as the companies that provide services directly to the shipping companies.

Extended seasons

Moreover, the cruise ships extend tourism throughout the year, rather than concentrating it in the summer months, favouring a constant flow of visitors in months traditionally less busy. For example in November six cruise ships and 6,600 passengers are expected.

"Cruise tourism has become a strategic pillar for the economic diversification of Motril and the Costa Tropical. Each stopover not only revitalises the port, but also our hospitality, commerce and cultural offer," said the president of the Port Authority, José García Fuentes, who emphasised "the commitment of the Port of Motril to sustainable and quality growth".

For the last quarter of the year, 13 confirmed cruise ships are planned, including luxury ships belonging to prestigious companies such as Seabourn, Norwegian, Ponant, Oceania, Explora and Star Clipper, among others.

"This forecast is the result of constant promotional work in the main international forums and the strengthening of relations with operators in the sector, consolidating the image of the Port of Motril as a gateway to the Costa Tropical and Granada province. It also reflects the dynamism of the sector and the strategic commitment of the Port Authority of Motril to diversify its activity".

Greater collaboration

By the end of 2025 the Port of Motril will have received around fifty cruise ships this year and will exceed the figure of 40,000 passengers and more than 15,000 crew members, which confirms a growth trend.

The Port Authority has reinforced its collaboration with institutions, town halls and tourism agencies, with the aim of improving the experience of visitors and favouring the economy of the surrounding area.

"We want the shipping companies and their passengers to continue to choose the Port of Motril not only for its strategic location, but also for the quality of the service, the hospitality of its people and the cultural, historical and gastronomic wealth that the province offers," García Fuentes said.