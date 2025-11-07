Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image from an earlier commemoration of peace with Denmark. J. U.
History

The longest war in Spain was centered around a town in Granada

The 'Spanish-Danish encounter' brings together businesses, cultural, tourist and gastronomic representatives to commemorate the declaration of peace

José Utrera García

Baza

Friday, 7 November 2025, 15:54

From this Friday 7 until Wednesday 12 November, Huéscar in Granada is commemorating the 44th anniversary of the signing of a peace treaty with Denmark, a unique historical episode that marked a before and after in contemporary Spanish history. Under the title 'Encuentro hispano-danés' (Spanish-Danish encounter) the town will relive with humour, culture and a spirit of harmony that peculiar 'war' which, without firing a single shot, lasted 172 years (1809-1981).

In the midst of the War of Independence, Huéscar formally declared war on the Kingdom of Denmark in 1809. The fact was forgotten until, in 1981, the local historian Vicente González Barberán discovered the documentation. That 'dormant war' was officially closed that same year with an act of peace between the people of Huesca and the Danes, accompanied by toasts, Vikings and plenty of wine.

The gesture, reported by the international press, led Huéscar to be recognised as a Town of Peace, a title that symbolises its commitment to harmony. Even in the midst of the Cold War, the town sent bottles of wine and letters to world leaders as an example of reconciliation and humour in the face of conflict.

The 'Encuentro hispano-danés' 2025 brings together entrepreneurs, cultural representatives and experts in tourism and gastronomy from both countries and a programme combining screenings, concerts, business meetings and educational activities is being held over five days. Among the participants are Catherine Fogel, a specialist in gastronomy and the import of Spanish products from Olivoteque and Nanna Balsby, an expert in sustainable tourism from Løvtag.

The filmmaker Jorge Rivera, director of the documentary 'The Longest War', is coordinating the activities together with Huéscar town hall and JRivera Producciones, presenting his work once again for general and school audiences.

