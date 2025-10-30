4.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Granada and east of Malaga province

Camilo Álvarez Granada Thursday, 30 October 2025, 10:56 Share

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Ritcher scale struck off the coast on the border of Almeria and Granada provinces at 10.30pm on Wednesday 29 October according to the National Geographic Institute (NGI).

The epicentre of the quake was located in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of El Egido (Almería province) at a depth of two kilometres.

The tremor was felt in Almeria, Granada and Malaga provinces and coastal towns including Motril, Almuñécar, La Herradura and Salobreña felt it most strongly. However, there is no evidence that it caused any personal or material damage.

The updated NGI data show a long list of municipalities in the three provinces where the tremor was felt. In Granada it was reported in the city as well as the Alpujarra and in Malaga province people reported feeling it in Torre del Mar.