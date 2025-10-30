Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Earthquake

4.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Granada and east of Malaga province

The epicentre was the sea off El Egido in Almería province but it was felt as far as Granada city, the Alpujarra and Torre del Mar in Malaga province

Camilo Álvarez

Camilo Álvarez

Granada

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 10:56

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Ritcher scale struck off the coast on the border of Almeria and Granada provinces at 10.30pm on Wednesday 29 October according to the National Geographic Institute (NGI).

The epicentre of the quake was located in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of El Egido (Almería province) at a depth of two kilometres.

The tremor was felt in Almeria, Granada and Malaga provinces and coastal towns including Motril, Almuñécar, La Herradura and Salobreña felt it most strongly. However, there is no evidence that it caused any personal or material damage.

The updated NGI data show a long list of municipalities in the three provinces where the tremor was felt. In Granada it was reported in the city as well as the Alpujarra and in Malaga province people reported feeling it in Torre del Mar.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Fourth blaze in a month in eastern Costa del Sol shanty area
  3. 3 360° by Cordia: First stone laid on the Costa del Sol for Cordia's next luxury development in Spain
  4. 4 Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get under way
  5. 5 Malaga policeman wins world bronze in jiu-jitsu championship
  6. 6 Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue
  7. 7 More than 2,000 euros raised at autumn charity event for Mijas animal shelter
  8. 8 2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit
  9. 9 Gibraltar post-punk band to rock on the rock
  10. 10 Museo Ralli Marbella embraces AI

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 4.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Granada and east of Malaga province

4.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Granada and east of Malaga province