Emergency work to begin on Costa Tropical beaches in early April

Emergency work planned by the Spanish government on the beaches on Granada province's Costa Tropical that were damaged by the series of storms in February will begin in early April, according to the Government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández.

+Speaking to journalists on Wednesday 11 March, Fernández said that the beaches will be open to users and the tourist sector "as soon as the season starts".

The work has already been approved and allocated 2.9 million euros and Granada's provincial coastal department (Costas) will be responsible for the "comprehensive regeneration" of beaches including El Pozuelo in Albuñol.

According to the central government representative in Granada, José Antonio Montilla, the report drawn up by Costas reveals that the damage was extensive and extends to almost all of the just under 80 kilometres of coastline in the province.

Work will be carried out in the Guadalfeo delta, on La Charca and La Cagailla beaches in Salobreña, Punta del Santo in Motril and in Torrenueva Costa. Work will also be carried out on the Castillo de Baños beach in Polopos-La Mamola, La Rábita and El Pozuelo in Albuñol as well as on four beaches in Almuñécar.

The main damage identified, in general, is the widespread loss of sand and in particular towards the east of the province. El Pozuelo beach in Albuñol was badly affected, as part of the support wall of the old promenade and previous structures have been exposed.

Sea defence structures have also been damage, including breakwaters in Punta del Santo in Motril and Fuentepiedra in Almuñécar and paths and beach furniture also need repairing or replacing.