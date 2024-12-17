Hunt on for foreign backpacker who allegedly scams fellow tourists in popular destination in Spain

Carlos Morán Granada Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 14:21

A foreign backpacker is reportedly scamming fellow tourists in Granada city and is mainly targeting young women. The man, believed to be Dutch, mainly operates in the area around the city's bus station where he approaches his victims and tells them that he has been robbed. He then explains he needs between 20 and 50 euros to tide him over and assures them he will return the money via Bizum, but never sends the refund.

The man, who is well dressed and gives a convincing pitch, is happy to show the women his social media profiles. In fact, some of his victims have his photograph and his identity, details that have already begun to circulate on some online tourist forums where visitors share information about where to go, where to stay and where to eat in Granada city.

Comments

These online forums are also currently serving as a warning about the alleged scammer, and judging by the growing number of comments, he must be making a tidy profit from his scam.

"I'm writing to let everyone know about a scammer in Granada. He tends to hang around the bus station. He targets young women. He will approach you and seems very genuine. He will tell you that he is a backpacker and that his bag has been stolen, he looks distressed. He will proceed to ask for 20 to 50 euros. He will convince you that 'as soon as his phone is charged' he will transfer the money. However, he doesn't get in touch. He even gives out his real social media accounts. Please do not give money to this man. He has targeted multiple young women, including me," wrote one of the tourists scammed by the individual.

Police

The warnings on social media are recent as the alleged scams have taken place throughout November. Some victims have already reported him to authorities, however, they are not sure whether, as it is a case of fraud involving small amounts, the matter can be brought to the attention of the police and courts.

"Hello, I was wondering whether or not I should report an incident: last Wednesday, as I was leaving the bus station, I was scammed by a man who said he was a tourist, that his wallet had been stolen and that if I could lend him some money he would return it to me via Bizum. Given that he only took twenty euros, I don't know if it would be considered a scam or if it is worth reporting," wrote one of the victims to Granada's Local Police, although this would really be a matter for the National Police force.