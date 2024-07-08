Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Velilla beach with the bioluminescence. Ideal
When is the best time to see this natural light show on Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical?
Nature

When is the best time to see this natural light show on Granada's Costa Tropical?

The beaches of Almuñécar are among the best places to witness bioluminescence, a phenomenon caused by microscopic marine algae known as 'noctiluca scintillans'

M. J. Arrebola

Almuñécar

Monday, 8 July 2024, 17:05

Opciones para compartir

La Velilla beach in Almuñécar on Granada's Costa Tropical has witnessed a rare natural spectacle: bioluminescence. The phenomenon is caused by microscopic marine algae known as 'noctiluca scintillans', which literally makes coastlines glow. These single-celled dinoflagellates, which feed on plankton, are responsible for lighting up the coastline from time to time.

The 'noctiluca scintillans' appear as red spots in the water, a natural defensive response that gives the coast this glow and it has been possible to see it on La Velilla beach since Friday 5 July.

Almuñécar town hall has explained that it is not dirt, but red stains that have no negative effects on people or sea life. Locals and tourists alike have mistaken it for red fish roe.

The orange colour of these spots is due to the lipids or fats consumed by noctilucas. Unlike other marine organisms, these algae do not photosynthesise, but feed on organic matter. At night, their brightness can vary. They move with the tides and accumulate on the shore, turning the water orange.

It is a common sight along Granada's coastline and have been seen in recent years on Cantarriján, Salobreña and Torrenueva beaches. The best time to see the bioluminescence is in summer and autumn thanks to warmer temperatures and higher levels of plankton.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  2. 2 Costa del Sol's American community celebrates independence with 'unforgettable day'
  3. 3 Decades of collecting treasures that started at a flea market on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Beach sunbed business owners demand more space to ensure survival in Marbella
  5. 5 Work starts on new metro tunnel in Malaga city centre
  6. 6 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Astelia chathamica
  7. 7 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Puigdemont amnesty rejected and arrest warrant still stands in Spain
  9. 9 British writer launches bilingual literary magazine in Spain
  10. 10 Tarifa: The point where Europe and Africa meet

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad