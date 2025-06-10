Body of 73-year-old foreign woman found on popular beach on Spain's Costa Tropical

G. Ortega Granada Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:16 Compartir

The body of a 73-year-old woman was found in the early hours of Sunday 8 June on the beach of La Velilla, in the town of Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The Guardia Civil is investigating the cause of death and has said that there were no signs of violence on the body, which means that the woman may have drowned.

According to the Andalucía 112 emergency services control centre their operators received a call from an individual alerting them to the discovery of a body on the shore, floating face down. The 061 health emergency centre, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police went to the scene.

Local Police sources have confirmed that the body is that of a foreign woman in her 70s. This is the second death that has occurred on a beach in Almuñécar this year, as on 25 February the body of a 67-year-old man was found in the Peñón del Lobo area.

On 5 March, another fatal incident happened, this time in Calahonda, in Motril, where a the body of a 40-year-old man was found floating near the shore.